Johnson & Johnson Begins Vaccine Distribution In The U.S.

It's a big day in the fight against the coronavirus.

Starting today, states will begin receiving shipments and administering the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine. This is the third vaccine approved by the FDA.

The company said 4 million doses were sent out Monday and it will deliver 16 million more doses by the end of March. Its overall goal is to distribute 100 million by the end of June.

Johnson & Johnson is also waiting for emergency use approval in Europe and from the World Health Organization.

