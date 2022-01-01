Jessica Crawford is a native Texan who is thrilled to live life in the Mile High City.

She started her career as an anchor and reporter at KFDM in Beaumont, Texas.

Jessica reported on wide range of topics throughout her time in Southeast Texas, including Hurricane Harvey and the Santa Fe High School shooting.

She was most recently an anchor and reporter at KAKE in Wichita, Kan., where she launched the “Know Your Rights” segment.

The segment helped Kansans navigate the legalities of various issues they were facing — from religious discrimination to vaccine mandates.

Jessica attended the University of Houston where she graduated with a degree in Communications and Spanish in 2014.

She graduated from South Texas College of Law Houston in 2019 and passed the Texas Bar Exam the same year.

When Jessica isn’t chasing a story, she loves trying new restaurants in Denver, and hanging out with her little Terrier named Archie.

She loves reading a good thriller and *trying* to salsa dance.

If you have story ideas, or would just like to say “Hello,” you should follow her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

She would love to hear from you!