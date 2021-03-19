Italy Mourns More Than 100,000 Deaths

Italian leaders gathered for a national day of mourning yesterday remembering more than 100,000 lives lost to COVID in the past year.

Italy was an early epicenter of the pandemic in Europe.

Italians have gone through a cycle of lockdowns and reopenings and now the country is again shutting down as cases spike.

Iconic streets and tourist sites again, virtually deserted and Italians are feeling it – look at this picture going viral showing a chef crouched in despair in the kitchen of her family restaurant near Rome.

It wound up on the front pages of many Italian newspapers as a symbol of the deep frustration over a crisis that seems like it will never end.

