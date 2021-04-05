Watch
Israeli Prime Minister Is Back In Court

The Israeli prime minister faces charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust.
Posted at 5:38 AM, Apr 05, 2021
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was back in a Jerusalem court for his corruption trial.

He's charged with bribery, fraud and breach of trust in the first such trial of a sitting Israeli prime minister. Netanyahu has denied all wrongdoing and said the case against him is a political witch-hunt.

In the meantime, Israel's president has started meeting with party officials to determine who might form the next government following an inconclusive election last month.

