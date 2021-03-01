Israel To Include Palestinian Workers In Vaccine Rollout

Israel is expanding its coronavirus vaccine effort to include some Palestinians after getting backlash for excluding Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza.

Israel announced it will offer the vaccines to Palestinans with Israeli work permits. That's about 130,000 people.

Earlier, Israel agreed to provide 5,000 doses to Palestinian health officials, but so far just 2,000 doses have been delivered.

Israel has one of the most successful vaccine campaigns in the world with one-third of its people already getting their shots.

