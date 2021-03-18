Menu

Watch
NewsNationalNewsy

Actions

Iowa Plans To Fully Open Vaccine Eligibility April 5

Iowa expects about 20 million doses of vaccine to be distributed weekly starting next month.
items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 8:24 AM, Mar 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-18 10:24:00-04

Iowa is planning to open up eligibility for anyone who wants to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Gov. Kim Reynolds said if the federal supply keeps increasing, all Iowans 16 and older will be eligible starting April 5.

Reynolds said she will have a clearer timeline by next week. The state expects about 20 million doses of vaccine to be distributed weekly starting next month.

So far, Alaska and Mississippi are the only states that have made the vaccine available to everyone. 

Trending stories at Newsy.com

Newsy 2021
Newsy