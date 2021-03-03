Crash Investigators Obtain 'Black Box' From Vehicle Of Tiger Woods

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said traffic officials have executed a search warrant to retrieve a data recorder from Tiger Woods' SUV.

To get a warrant that means there is probable cause that a crime was committed even if just a misdemeanor.

The so-called "black box," which is similar to those found on airplanes, stores data about a vehicle's speed, steering angle, acceleration and more.

Law enforcement is hoping it can offer some more detail about the rollover crash that left the golfer seriously injured and hospitalized.

Woods is currently still recovering at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A.

