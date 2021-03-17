U.S. Intelligence Report Details Foreign Influence In 2020 Election

A federal intelligence report released Tuesday says Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized influence operations meant to get Donald Trump reelected in 2020.

The report also says Iran's supreme leader OK'd an influence campaign aimed at harming Trump's reelection bid.

While the report shows those countries tried to affect the outcome of the election, there was ultimately no evidence they interfered with any technical aspect like voter registration, ballot casting, vote tabulation or reporting results.

The report also says China "considered but did not deploy" influence operations aimed at affecting the election's outcome.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.

