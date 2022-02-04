Instant Pot Nova Cookers Make Delicious Meals In Half The Time

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If space is an issue in your home (it is in mine!), you’ll need a multi-purpose cooker that can do the jobs of several other appliances. Instant Pot Nova cookers are designed to do just that, and in fact, when you opt for this model, you’ll be able to get rid of your food warmer, yogurt maker, slow cooker, steamer, rice cooker and pressure cooker. That means no more cluttered countertops.

Although stews and soups might be the most popular dishes prepared in an Instant Pot, there really is no limit to what you can make in this versatile appliance. For example, Instant Pots also do an excellent job of cooking meatloaf, oatmeal, chicken, vegetables and rice and beans. You can even use them to prepare a dessert, like chocolate cake, banana bread and creme brulee.

Instant Pot was created by Instant Brands, which is owned by the same company that produces Corelle and Pyrex. Their products are second to none, which is why they are so popular among home chefs. The Instant Pot series was created to promote a healthy lifestyle, while also catering to busy families and professionals. At the end of a long day, having a machine that will create dinner for your family in minutes is downright magical.

Our sister site Don’t Waste Your Money has a team of experts that spends hundreds of hours analyzing, testing and researching products to help consumers make informed purchasing decisions. Here are their top picks for Instant Pot Nova cookers.

With its attractive stainless steel exterior, this Instant Pot Duo Nova is the largest in the Duo series, which makes it the best choice for large families. The appliance is able to cook food 70% faster than other cooking methods, plus it has 13 different cooking programs and it’s easy to clean. The most time-consuming thing about this device will be the time it takes to learn about all of the included cooking options!

With this Instant Pot Duo Nova, you’ll be able to serve up to eight hungry guests or family members. The pot is constructed using a food-grade stainless steel that is rust-resistant and built to last. The one-touch controls make the appliance an excellent choice for new users. If you’re only cooking for one or two, this pot might be a bit too much, unless you enjoy lots of leftovers!

If you’re a family of four to six, this Instant Pot Duo Nova will suit your needs. Just like the above-mentioned models, this cooker comes with a steam rack, safety lid and bright blue LCD display. As an added bonus, it also comes with 1,000 recipes to get you started.

How To Use An Instant Pot Nova

When getting started with the Instant Pot Duo Nova, you’ll want to take the time to familiarize yourself with the unit. There are important safety features and tips to follow, as well as many different cooking options on the control panel. Once you get the hang of things, you can begin creating delicious meals for friends and loved ones.

Just a few of the dishes you can make with this appliance include cauliflower hash brown casserole, pot roast and potatoes, macaroni and cheese, barbecue pulled pork, turkey and gravy, stuffed bell peppers and shrimp fried rice. Let’s not forget dessert! Cheesecake, monkey bread, rice pudding, brownies and pumpkin pie are all treats that can be made in your Instant Pot Nova.

