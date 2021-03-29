Immigration Caregivers Not Required To Pass FBI Background Checks

The Biden administration isn't requiring FBI background checks for caregivers working at emergency sites housing immigrant children.

Child welfare experts say that's concerning because it could pose safety risks for the children being held at the facilities.

The Biden administration is using tent camps, convention centers and other large sites to house them to keep up with the large amount of unaccompanied children crossing into the U.S.

The emergency sites are operated by private contractors, meaning they don't have to be licensed by state authorities or offer the same services as government-run sites.

