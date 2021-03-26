Hundreds Gather To Mourn Boulder Shooting Victims

Hundreds of people gathered last night for a vigil in Boulder, Colorado where a community is mourning the loss of 10 people who were killed in this week's mass shooting.

The memorial at a nearby high school focused on remembrance and healing. Many who attended held candles and roses and locked arms.

In the wake of the attack, Democrats are calling for stricter gun control laws.

"We can change the laws, we can work to save lives, to protect our communities, to ensure that violent tragedies like those that happened this week wont happen again," said Rep. Joe Neguse. "And I promise with all the public servants here that we will work to make that a reality."

Multiple vigils have been held across the city this week.

