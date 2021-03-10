House Will Vote On $1.9T COVID Relief Bill Today

The House will vote today on the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill.

It's expected to pass.

The bill includes direct payments and funding to reopen schools safely and vaccinate Americans.

"It's a remarkable historic transformative piece of legislation, which goes a very long way to crushing the virus and solving our economic crisis," said Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

"It includes provisions that are not targeted. They're not temporary. They're not related to COVID. And it didn't have to be this way," said Rep. Liz Cheney. "We could have had a bill that was, you know, a fraction of the cost of this one. It could have gotten bipartisan approval and support, but the Speaker decided to go in another direction."

