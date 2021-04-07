House To Vote On D.C. Statehood In April

House lawmakers will vote on a proposal to make Washington D.C. the 51st state.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer says the vote will happen later this month.

The proposal is expected to pass the House, but does not appear to have the support to pass the Senate.

Democrats hold a slim majority in the Senate and would need at least 10 Republicans to vote in favor.

The legislation would give D.C. two U.S. senators and a voting representative in the House. The White House, Capitol and National Mall would remain under federal control.

