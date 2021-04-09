House Ethics Committee Investigating Rep. Matt Gaetz

The House Ethics Committee is now investigating allegations of misconduct by U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz. The Justice Department was already investigating the Florida Republican on allegations of sex trafficking.

He's also accused of paying underage girls or offering them gifts in exchange for sex.

Gaetz associate Joel Greenberg is reportedly working toward a plea deal that could open the door for his cooperation against the congressman. Gaetz denies all allegations of wrongdoing.

