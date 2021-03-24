Hong Kong Suspends Use Of Pfizer Vaccine, Cites Defective Packaging

People showing up for their Pfizer vaccine appointments in Hong Kong are being turned away amid an investigation into defective packaging.

Hong Kong has hit pause on its use of the vaccine after just starting the distribution process earlier this month.

People were booking that shot at more than double the rate of the Sinovac Shot, which was also rolled out in the city last month.

Government officials say they found cracks in the vaccine containers and stains on bottles.

At this point it doesn't appear that any of the vaccines were compromised.

