Reports of deadly officer involved shooting in Pueblo

PUEBLO — Pueblo Police Department say there was an officer involved shooting Monday morning at 19th and Monument.

Pueblo Police say 1 person is dead, and two people surrendered to police. No officers were injured in the shooting.

According to police, the incident began around 9 A.M. when a code enforcement officer responded to an abatement call. Police say they were then called when the code enforcement officer was threatened with a gun.

SWAT teams are outside the residence awaiting a search warrant for the property.

