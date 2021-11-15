Watch
Reports of deadly officer involved shooting in Pueblo

Posted at 3:47 PM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-15 17:47:10-05

PUEBLO — Pueblo Police Department say there was an officer involved shooting Monday morning at 19th and Monument.

Pueblo Police say 1 person is dead, and two people surrendered to police. No officers were injured in the shooting.

According to police, the incident began around 9 A.M. when a code enforcement officer responded to an abatement call. Police say they were then called when the code enforcement officer was threatened with a gun.

SWAT teams are outside the residence awaiting a search warrant for the property.

News5 is following the situation and will update you as soon as we know more.

