Homeless Population Increases For Fourth Year In A Row

For the fourth year in a row, the number of people experiencing homelessness in the U.S. increased.

A new report from the Department of Housing and Urban Development showed that on a given night in 2020, there could be more than 580,000 people without a place to live.

HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge is looking to restore fair housing provisions cut by Donald Trump.

"I think that when we talk about housing needs we can't, at this point, come up with enough money to take care of all the homeless people in this country." Fudge said. "We cannot, through this package alone, repair and restore 50-year-old housing authorities across this country."

Fudge says she wants to enhance housing assistance included in the coronavirus relief package and make it permanent.

Critics say former President Trump's changes to the fair housing act slimmed down protections against discrimination in the sale, rental or financing of homes.

