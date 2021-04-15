Health Officials Says J&J Pause Should Boost Confidence

Top health officials are trying to ease American's worries about getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said pausing the Johnson & Johnson shot should boost confidence.

"It should reinforce in those individuals, how we take safety so seriously," said Fauci. "So as opposed to looking at this as a negative safety issue, it could be looked at as a positive issue where they know that when we let a vaccine be available and give it a go ahead to be put into the arms of the American people, we do it with a considerable degree of confidence as to its safety."

Earlier this week the FDA and the CDC recommended pausing the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine after six women developed rare blood clots.

