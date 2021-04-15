VP Harris Announces Largest Child Care Investment In U.S. History

"Child care has often been the prerequisite for their ability to work. For many others, child care is their work, and that's why in America it should be readily available for all those who need it."

Vice President Kamala Harris announced $39 billion in relief to help day cares stay afloat. It's the largest investment in child care in U.S. history.

It's all part of the $1.9 trillion COVID bill. States can use the money to help pay mortgages or bills, keep the centers COVID-safe, and get workers back on payroll.

