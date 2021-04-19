Half Of The Adults In The U.S. Have Received At Least 1 COVID Shot

Over the last year, we've told you about the numbers that have defined the fight against COVID-19.

The global death toll from COVID passed 3 million this weekend. A year ago, that number seemed impossible. But here in the U.S. there's new hope.

Half of adults in the U.S. have now received at least one COVID vaccine shot. That's almost 130 million people 18 and older who have gotten their first shot, according to the CDC.

About a third of adults, or almost 84 million, are completely vaccinated. And starting today, adults in all 50 states are eligible to sign up and get their vaccine.

The Biden administration initially set a deadline of May 1 for states to open up to all adults, but it pushed that timetable up earlier this month.

