Golden Globes Returns Mostly Virtually

A mostly remote Golden Globes award show went on last night, pushing through technical difficulties and allegations of racism.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler co-hosted the show from opposite ends of the country. Fey was in New York and Poehler in California.

No Hollywood stars were in the audience at the venues. Instead, first responders and health care workers filled their seats.

Some of the night's big winners include "Nomadland" for best picture drama, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" for best film comedy or musical and "Schitt's Creek" for best comedy series.

Chadwick Boseman posthumously won best actor in a drama film for his role in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom." His wife accepted the award on his behalf.

"He would thank God. He would thank his parents. He would thank his ancestors for their guidance and their sacrifices," Taylor Simone Ledward said.

Boseman died last year after a battle with cancer.

Trending stories at Newsy.com