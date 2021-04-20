Global COVID Cases Grow Despite Vaccine Efforts

Global COVID-19 infections are steadily rising, despite vaccination efforts.

A record of more than 5.3 million new cases globally were reported last week according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The director of the CDC said the U.S. is still in a complicated stage of the pandemic.

"On the one hand, more people in the United States are being vaccinated every single day at an accelerated pace," Dr. Rochelle Walensky said. "On the other hand, cases and hospitalizations are increasing in some areas of the country, and cases among younger people who have not yet been vaccinated are also increasing."

Yesterday the country opened up COVID-19 vaccines to anyone over the age of 16. Monday also marked the expansion of the White House's federal retail pharmacy program.

