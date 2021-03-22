Get a free Krispy Kreme doughnut with vaccination card

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

As more and more people become eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine across the country, Krispy Kreme is handing out a deal for those who have been vaccinated.

Now for the remainder of 2021, anyone who shows their COVID-19 vaccination card can get a free original glazed doughnut any time, any day, even every day. Yes, every day!

How To Get A Free Doughnut

Showing your vaccination card gets you one doughnut per day, and you have to show the card in person at the counter or drive-thru — so you won’t be able to grab friends’ and family members’ cards and do the doughnut run for them.

The latest deal is an extension of Krispy Kreme’s efforts in 2020 to share joy during the pandemic. Initially, the brand gave away more than 30 million doughnuts to healthcare workers, first responders, teachers, coaches, graduating seniors, neighbors and others. They’ve also been delivering free dozens of doughnuts to vaccination centers throughout the country and are offering employees up to four hours of paid time off each to get vaccinated.

“We all want to get COVID-19 behind us as fast as possible and we want to support everyone doing their part to make the country safe by getting vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is available to them,” Krispy Kreme chief marketing officer Dave Skena said in a press release.

Krispy Kreme is also launching Be Sweet Weekends, which will get you a “Be Sweet Dozen” to safely share with a friend or neighbor for just $1 with the purchase of any dozen. The Be Sweet Dozen includes 11 regular glazed doughnuts and one special smiley-face doughnut for nine consecutive SaturdayâSundays, March 27 through May 23.

Free Coffee On Mondays

If you’re looking for a caffeine boost along with your dose of sugar in the morning, you can also score a free medium coffee and a free original glazed doughnut, no purchase necessary, every Monday from March 29-May 24.

While not included in the free doughnut offers, if you want more than just a plain glazed doughnut, Krispy Kreme has plenty of other flavors, including their Reese’s Classic Doughnut, which was added to the permeant menu after fans voted to bring it back.

The Reese’s classic doughnut is filled with Reese’s Peanut Butter Kreme, dipped in Hershey’s chocolate icing and topped with mini peanut butter chips and a drizzle of chocolate and Reese’s peanut butter sauce.

