Georgia Governor Signs Election Legislation Into Law

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill overhauling state election law Thursday evening.

"My commitment to the people of this state is simple - I will not back down," Kemp said. "The truth is, insuring the integrity of the ballot box is not partisan, it's about protecting the very foundation of who we are as Georgians and Americans."

It includes tougher requirements to vote by mail and gives the legislature more control over how elections are run. The GOP-sponsored legislation is part of a wave of election bills introduced after the contentious 2020 presidential election, when Georgia turned blue.

Democrats and voting rights groups say the new rules would disproportionately disenfranchise voters of color. Democratic state Senate Minority Leader Gloria Butler said the bill was filled with "voter suppression tactics."

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.

Trending stories at Newsy.com