GA State Democratic Representative Arrested At Protest

Georgia Democratic state Rep. Park Cannon has been released from jail after being arrested while protesting the voting restrictions bill outside Gov. Brian Kemp's office.Cannon was seen repeatedly knocking on Kemp's door while he was inside, livestreaming the signing of the bill. Her arrest was caught on camera.Sen. Raphael Warnock visited Cannon in jail and says she didn't deserve to be arrested.Bernice King, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s daughter, called the arrest "despicable" and says the new Georgia voting laws are "inhumane."

Trending stories at Newsy.com