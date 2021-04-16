15 Free Online Movie Streaming Sites That Are Legal

Spending time at home can find you looking for some new sources of entertainment. When you’ve watched everything Netflix and Disney+ have to offer, but you don’t want to pay for yet another streaming service, you can always turn to the internet. Countless free online movie streaming sites are bound to have some flicks you haven’t seen yet. We have rounded up some options that you can watch on your laptop, streaming device and even your phone.

Whether you prefer undiscovered indie gems, gripping documentaries, sentimental classics or recent hits, there is truly a platform for every genre, taste and streaming option. Browsing through these free online movie streaming sites, you are sure to find one or more that will provide hours of enjoyment from the comfort of your couch or wherever you feel like losing yourself in an engaging film.

As the first African-American broadcast network, Bounce airs on local television and cable stations across the U.S., but it is also available online. You can stream movies, original television series and more. Like many free online movie streaming sites, you can view movies on the Bounce website or download the Bounce TV app in the iTunes App Store for iPhone and iPad or in the Google Play Store for Android phones and tablets.

Crackle is a video network that features movies, shows and original content. You can watch free movies at Crackle.com or stream them with the Crackle app on connected TVs, mobile devices, and video game consoles. You do have to sit through some commercials, which is how they provide free programming. You can browse by genre and title, or search for a specific film to find something you might enjoy.

With more than 10,000 movies and shows in 25 genres, no subscription and instant HD streaming, you will likely find something to hold your interest on Fawesome.tv. While you cannot stream from the website, you can download the free Windows 10 app from the Microsoft Store, which also works on Xbox One, or stream on your Roku, FireTV, LG device, or use the app on most major mobile devices. You can browse genres, including Action, Horror, LGBT and more, search by title or check what’s popular.

You’ve probably heard of and even used IMDb, the Internet Movie Database, to learn more about a film, television show or actor. But you might not know that it also offers a free streaming service called IMDb TV (formerly Freedive). You can stream movies and shows on this ad-supported streaming video channel via the website, Amazon FireTV devices, LG devices, Roku devices, Xbox One and Series S/X, PlayStation 4, Android TV, Amazon Prime Video, and on almost any mobile device with the IMDb Wherever You Are app. While a free account is required, signing up allows you to get personalized recommendations, keep a watchlist, rate films and contribute information.

If your taste leans toward vintage films, Open Culture’s collection might fit the bill. Their compilation of 1,150 free movies (most hosted on YouTube) includes classics, indies, noir, Westerns and more. It is not like other free online movie streaming sites with photos, sorting options or advanced search capabilities, nor does it have apps that allow you to watch films on streaming devices. But Open Culture is easy to use. It can direct you to movies that other sites don’t include.

Peacock TV has a premium paid service, but the Comcast-owned NBCUniversal streaming app also offers thousands of hours of free programming, including a large collection of movies. Titles include recently popular films, award-winning titles and original movies and shows, including the “Saved By the Bell” revival and the rebooted “Punky Brewster.” Along with streaming in most web browsers, you can also watch via a lengthy list of apps and devices.

The ad-supported streaming platform owned by ViacomCBS, Pluto TV has a massive library of on-demand and live-streaming content. You can watch hundreds of channels similar to cable television, but you also have access to thousands of movies across all genres. You can begin watching online right away or sign up for an account to receive a more personalized experience. Along with the option to view in a web browser, you can add Pluto TV to most streaming devices, smart TVs and mobile apps.

Because its parent company, Screen Media Ventures, LLC, is the largest independent distributor of motion pictures to the worldwide television market, Popcornflix has access to more than 1500 movies. It makes those films available free of charge in more than 60 countries. No movie is more than two clicks from viewing online. You can also use one of several supported platforms, such as Roku, Apple TV, Xbox, iOS and Google Play.

You might think that Redbox is just a kiosk outside of grocery and drug stores where you can rent DVDs. However, the company also offers a streaming service and some of the content is available at no charge. You can stream live TV or movies and series on-demand via the Redbox website or on some smart TVs, streaming devices and apps.

The Roku Channel offers thousands of free movies and TV shows as well as live-streaming TV channels. If you already have premium subscriptions from certain content partners, such as HBO, Cinemax, or Showtime, you can connect the accounts and watch everything in one place. Although it was initially made for Roku devices, this channel is available online and on mobile devices, Amazon Fire TV devices, and on Samsung smart TVs.

While its premium version does have more to offer, Sling TV also offers a free account with no strings attached. Open the Watch Sling website in your browser or on a supported device and simply start viewing. You do need to create a free account to watch any on-demand movies or shows.

Owned by the Fox Corporation, Tubi is an ad-supported streaming service that boasts fewer ads than cable. With more than 20,000 titles in its library, Tubi offers movies and television shows from Paramount, Lionsgate, MGM and more. You can stream movies online or using one of several supported apps and devices. Browse by popular titles, dozens of genres, special collections or channels.

Xumo has more than 190 channels, including movie channels by genre. You can lose yourself for hours streaming old Westerns, sci-fi flicks, documentaries and so much more. You have the choice to stream channels live or browse on-demand content without creating an account or signing in. Find a show on your laptop or use one of the many supported devices.

Unlike many other free online movie streaming sites, Yidio, short for Your Internet Video, is a video aggregator. It can search more than 200 sources for movies, which is especially useful if you have multiple streaming subscriptions, such as Netflix, Hulu and Amazon. Even if you don’t subscribe to any premium services, you can find films by searching or browsing. Yidio will also recommend titles based on other films and shows you enjoy.

Sure, it’s the premier place to watch original content on everything from makeup tutorials to gaming to cooking, but you might be sleeping on a terrific source for free movies. YouTube has a large collection of movies you can buy or rent, but it also offers free films, thanks to ads. You might not find any new releases, but you might find a forgotten favorite or something you just never got around to seeing.

Now there are only two more things to consider. With so many free online movie streaming sites, where do you begin, and who is in charge of the popcorn?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.