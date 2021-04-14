Watch
Former Officer In Wright Shooting Faces Second-Degree Manslaughter

This comes just a day after Kim Potter and the chief of police in Brooklyn Center resigned. Potter had served for 26 years.
Posted at 1:07 PM, Apr 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-14 15:07:00-04

The former police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright in a Minneapolis suburb has been arrested. Kim Potter faces a charge of second-degree manslaughter. 

Brooklyn Center's former police chief said Potter meant to reach for her Taser during a traffic stop on Sunday but mistakenly drew and fired her gun instead. But Wright's family doesn't believe it was an accident. 

The manslaughter charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and is a lower legal bar than a murder charge.

