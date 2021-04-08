Former NFL Player Phillip Adams Identified As Suspect in SC Shooting

The suspected shooter in a South Carolina attack yesterday that left five people dead was former NFL player Phillip Adams.

The Associated Press, citing an anonymous source, says Adams is responsible for the shooting that killed a prominent doctor, his wife, their two young grandchildren and a man who worked at the home.

Adams reportedly turned the gun on himself hours later as officials searched for him.

Another person was injured in the shooting at the doctor's home.

Adams had reportedly been treated by the doctor.

If you need to talk to someone, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text "HOME" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.

Trending stories at Newsy.com