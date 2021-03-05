Former Cuomo Aide Details Alleged Sexual Harassment

One of the women accusing New York governor Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment is revealing new details.

Charlotte Bennett, a former aide to the governor, sat down with Norah O'Donnell from CBS.

O'Donnell asked what was going through her head when Cuomo allegedly asked her extremely personal questions.

"I thought he's trying to sleep with me. The governor is trying to sleep with me, and I'm deeply uncomfortable and I have to get out of this room as soon as possible," said Bennett.

"What made you think he was trying to sleep with you," asked O'Donnell.

"Without explicitly saying it, he implied to me that I was old enough for him and he was lonely," said Bennett.

Cuomo has apologized saying the discomfort was unintentional and he's embarrassed, but he rejected calls to resign.

A new poll for Quinnipiac shows 55 percent of New Yorkers agree with him.

New York Attorney General Letitia James has opened an investigation.

