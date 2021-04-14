Watch
NewsNationalNewsy

Actions

Forensic Pathologist Testifies For Defense In Chauvin Trial

He testified Floyd's death was caused by several factors.
items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 3:50 PM, Apr 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-14 17:50:00-04

The defense continued to present its case in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the former officer accused of killing George Floyd. 

A forensic pathologist testified Wednesday that Floyd's death was caused by several factors including drug use, heart disease, and a possible carbon monoxide poisoning from auto exhaust.

Dr. David Fowler said he believes Floyd ultimately died of a sudden heart rhythm problem. 

That contradicts what we've heard from several other medical experts, who say Floyd died from a lack of oxygen. 

"So in my opinion, Mr. Floyd had a sudden cardiac arrhythmia, or cardiac arrhythmia, due to his atherosclerotic and hypertensive heart disease, or – you can write that down multiple different ways – during his restraint and subdual by the police – or restraint by the police," Fowler said.

Trending stories at Newsy.com

Newsy 2021
Newsy