Floyd Family Kneels For 8 Minutes And 46 Seconds

The family of George Floyd and activists kneeled outside the courthouse for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the amount of time Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on Floyd's neck.

They were joined by attorney Ben Crump and the Rev. Al Sharpton.

They all took turns speaking, remembering Floyd and demanding justice not only in this trial, but on the federal level.

"They can't sweep this under the rug," said George Floyd's brother, Philonese Floyd. "George Floyd, Philando Castile. They were all killed by officers that were sworn to protect us."

Trending stories at Newsy.com