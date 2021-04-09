Florida Sues CDC To Allow Cruise Ships To Sail

Florida is suing the CDC to allow U.S. Cruise ships to start sailing again.

Governor Ron DeSantis said the no-sail order is outdated and is hurting the state financially.

DeSantis said the industry generates billions of dollars for the economy and employs tens of thousands of people in his state.

The CDC shut down cruise ships last March after several coronavirus outbreaks were tied to ships around the world.

So far there's no timeline on when the order will be lifted but the agency said it might be possible by midsummer.

