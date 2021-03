Four FEMA mass vaccination sites opened across Florida this morning in Tampa, Orlando, Miami and Jacksonville.

Health officials hope to administer more than 2,000 doses a day at each site.

Starting Wednesday, vaccine eligibility is expanding in Florida.

Older teachers, school employees and first responders are now able to sign up.

Under a new order by Gov. Ron DeSantis, younger people who are vulnerable to the virus can also get the shot.

Trending stories at Newsy.com