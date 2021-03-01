Help support people in need through the Feed Colorado food drive

Feed Colorado, one of the state’s largest food drives now in its 21st year, will be collecting food and funds through the month of March with a goal to collect 40 tons of food for hungry individuals and families across the state.

Denver7 and Arc Thrift Stores are proud to partner on this campaign, which helps Colorado families and seniors who suffer from food insecurity. Food and funds raised go to Volunteers of America’s hunger services programs, including Meals on Wheels. Due to the pandemic and economic uncertainty, this year more than ever, food and donations are needed to feed vulnerable Coloradans.

Here are some sobering statistics, according to Volunteers of America:

·Nearly one in seven Coloradans struggle with hunger.

Nearly one in eight live in poverty, including more than one in seven kids.

Nearly one in five Colorado kids may not always know when or where they will get their next meal.

One in seven Colorado seniors has to choose between buying food and paying bills.

Donations of nonperishable food items, such as canned soup, vegetables, beans, and fruit, and dry goods such as rice, pasta and cereal, are needed.

Donating to the Feed Colorado food drive is easy and safe. Donations are accepted at all 31 Arc Thrift Stores in the state and at Arc’s 14 donation stations. Donors can also call 303-238-5263 to have a food donation included in an at-home pick-up of large furniture.

New to this year’s campaign, Coloradans can also donate at BOK Financial. Donations can be left in barrels at the bank locations, and customers can buy a $10 “box” of food that will feed three people for a day. There are 14 BOK branches in Colorado.

Financial donations can also be made online at www.ArcFeedColorado.com.

Since 2005, Arc has collected 3.8 million pounds of food for food-insecure Coloradans.

“Last year was hard on everyone,” said Lloyd Lewis, president and CEO of Arc Thrift Stores. “Our relief efforts during COVID intensified, and they haven’t stopped. Feed Colorado is just one of the ways that we are here to help. We are so grateful for all the people who generously donate and help us achieve our goal of collecting food that is making an enormous difference to so many people in our community.”

“With more Coloradans experiencing food insecurity as a result of the pandemic, the Feed Colorado food drive is more important than ever before,” said Dean Littleton, general manager of Denver7. “We’re proud to continue our partnership with Arc Thrift Stores and Volunteers of American to help ensure no one in our community has to worry about where their next meal will come from.”

“Food insecurity has long been a problem in our state for far too many families and seniors, but the pandemic has truly made this a crisis which needs immediate attention and resources,” said Dave Schunk, president and CEO of Volunteers of America Colorado. “On behalf of the thousands of hungry Coloradans who will benefit from the Feed Colorado Food Drive, we are grateful to our partners—Arc Thrift Stores, Denver7, and BOK for their support raising awareness and collecting much needed food and funds.”

