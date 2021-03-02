FBI Director To Testify About Capitol Riot

FBI Director Christopher Wray will testify before a Senate committee this morning about the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Lawmakers are expected to press the FBI director on how the agency prepared for the riot and alerted law enforcement about the threat of violence that day.

Wray is also expected to take questions about the bigger picture, which is the overall threat white supremacists pose in the country right now.

Today marks the second Senate hearing about the riot. Tomorrow, the commanding general of the D.C. National Guard will testify.

Trending stories at Newsy.com