Fauci Warns U.S. At Risk Of COVID-Variant Surge

Dr. Anthony Fauci is again warning Americans of another potential rise in COVID-19 cases.

The COVID-19 variant first discovered in the U.K. is now the most common strain in the U.S. And Dr. Fauci said to prevent cases from increasing, people need to continue to get vaccinated.

"The way we're looking at it now, it's almost a race between getting people vaccinating and this surge that seems to want to increase and do what's going on," he said. "For example, in Europe, where they're having some surges now that are really quite alarming."

More than a third of Americans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and that number is expected to grow quickly when vaccinations open to all adults on April 19.

