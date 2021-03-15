Fauci Says CDC Guidelines Could Loosen By July 4

With more Americans being vaccinated U.S. health officials are optimistic the country could start to return to a degree of normalcy soon.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said guidelines will really loosen up by the 4 of July if we stay vigilant.

"If we continue to vaccinate people, get more and more protection without all of a sudden pulling back on public health measures. We will do that. We will gradually be able to pull them back," said Dr. Fauci. "And if things go as we planned, just as the president said, by the time we get into the early summer, the 4th of July weekend, we really will have a considerable degree of normality"

Dr. Fauci urged people to continue following CDC guidelines and warned the U.S. could end up in the situation Italy is facing. Italy began a new lockdown Monday because new COVID-19 variants caused a rise in cases.

