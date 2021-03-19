Experts Warn Against Sharing Vaccine Card On Social Media

Maybe you've seen this while scrolling through Instagram or Twitter – people excited to be getting their COVID vaccine and sharing the good news on social media. But, experts say it's not a good idea to share a picture of that vaccine card that you get.

The cards don't just show your name and birthday. They also show the vaccine lot number, the clinic's location and even the brand of the shot you got.

Officials say that information can give hackers a piece of the puzzle in getting your information.

Cybersecurity experts say they haven't seen any of these scams pop up yet, but the threat is there.

Trending stories at Newsy.com