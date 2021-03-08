Experts Say New Case Surge Is Imminent

It started to look like things were heading in the right direction in our fight against the coronavirus.

But after weeks of cases numbers declining, we're now seeing a plateau at an average of 60,000 new cases per day. Experts say that level is still way too high.

As states ease restrictions and people travel for spring break, health officials say things are about to get bad again, and the vaccine won't really make a difference.

"At 2.9-3 million doses of vaccine a day over the next six to 14 weeks, when this surge is likely to happen, is not going to really take care of the problem at all," said epidemiologist Michael Osterholm.

More than 90 million doses of the vaccine have been administered nationwide so far.

Nearly 18% of the population has gotten at least their first dose.

