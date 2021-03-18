EU Regulators To Share Results Of AstraZeneca Vaccine Investigation

A decision is expected today from European regulators investigating the AstraZeneca vaccine and whether it's linked to a small number of blood clots in recipients of the shot.

Earlier this week, more than a dozen countries including Germany, France, Italy and Spain suspended use of the vaccine.

But the EU, World Health Organization and United Nations have all previously said there's no reason to stop using the vaccine and that the benefits far outweigh the potentially small risk.

