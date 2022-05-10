These Ergonomic Office Chairs Are Top-Sellers On Amazon

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Whether you’re working from home or commuting to your job every day, the importance of having a quality ergonomic chair at your desk remains imperative to your health and comfort.

Ergonomics is the scientific study of people at work, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and its goal is “to prevent soft tissue injuries and musculoskeletal disorders caused by sudden or sustained exposure to force, vibration, repetitive motion and awkward position.”

But what does this mean when it comes to our day-to-day office setup? An ergonomic office chair can help reduce body aches and pains, including the back, neck, shoulders, wrists and more.

Adobe

The best ergonomic chairs share a number of qualities, according to the University of North Carolina Institutional Integrity and Risk Management Department of Environment, Health, and Safety. The organization outlines that the chair’s design should include a solid base with five casters and an adjustable seat, as well an adjustable backrest and armrests. The chair should fit your body and be well-supported to prevent poor posture or pressure points on the body.

The price of a quality ergonomic chair starts at $100 and can go up to thousands of dollars. How much you spend depends on the quality of materials and the customizable features of the ergonomic chair. We’ve found some of the best-selling ergonomic chairs available on Amazon that fit any budget.

With a 4.4-out-of-5-star overall rating on Amazon, the Mimoglad Ergonomic Desk Chair might be one of the best buys for this product. For just $159.99, you get adjustable lumbar support, a high mesh chair back, full 360-degree rotation, a rocking function, and a chair lifting function.

Reviewers on Amazon mentioned the flip-up armrests as a positive, which allows the chair to be pushed into the desk when not in use. They also like the thick, padded seat cushion that provides ample support.

Amazon customers can also use a $10 back coupon on this chair when they order from the website. Make sure to click the box under the price to secure your deal!

The Flash Furniture High-Back Ergonomic Executive Office Chair has everything you need for a comfortable day at your office desk and at a reasonable price. With more than 11,700 Amazon customer reviews, this 4.2-star rated ergonomic chair earns high marks for its ease of assembly along with a mesh chair back that allows for airflow and back support. The chair is durable and comes in a number of different colors.

Amazon has the Flash Furniture High-Back Ergonomic Office Chair marked down 31% at a sale price of $167.78 for a limited time,

If you’re looking for a lot of adjustable features in a chair, then you might want to consider the SIHOO Ergonomic Office Chair. It has a 45-degree adjustable headrest, vertical adjusting armrests, and a 125-degree maximum tilt angle. The W-shaped seat design made with high-density sponge material helps minimize pressure on your legs while sitting.

The vibrant orange version of the chair is on sale right now for $259, marked down 13% from the retail price of $299.99. However, you can get it in basic black for 27% off, or $217.59.

The Duramont Ergonomic Office Chair has many adjustable features to give your seat a custom fit. The headrest rises nearly 4 inches to accommodate a variety of heights. Users can change lumbar support, armrest height, and the angle of the backrest, which can also be locked in place.

With an overall 4.3-star Amazon rating (with more than 5,000 reviews), this chair has a 5-year warranty. Customers say it’s easy to assemble, of high quality, great for people of all sizes and offers plenty of support.

Right now, Amazon has a $30 off coupon for the Duramont Ergonomic Office Chair, which is priced at $329.99.

The NOUHAUS Ergo3D Ergonomic Office Chair comes in basic colors including black, blue, gray and red. The 3D design is meant to conform to a person’s body and has an adjustable armrest and lumbar system. The back of the chair can tilt 135 degrees and the armrests not only go up and down, but forwards, backward and sideways.

Its breathable ElastoMesh “provides optimal airflow to avoid sweating and sticking.” The chair also comes with rollerblade wheels, which can be used on hardwood floors. It has a rating of 4.3 stars; reviewers praise the short assembly time, the wheels and back support.

You can buy the NOUHAUS Ergo3D Ergonomic Office Chair from Amazon for $369.99, not including a limited-time $20 off coupon available before checkout.

We consider this the Cadillac of ergonomic chairs in our roundup. The Steelcase Gesture Office Chair has a leather-shell back that comes in more than a dozen different colors, fully adjustable arms, fully adjustable seat depth, a pneumatic seat height adjustment system, a recline tension adjustment system, and a 4-position recline lock. The frame is made from aluminum and it has five casters for a stable, smooth-moving base.

The Gesture seat and back move in a synchronized way, following your body throughout the day to give you the most comfort and support possible. It has a 4.5-star rating from more than 200 reviews.

You can order the Steelcase Gesture Office Ergonomic Chair from Amazon right now for $1,505, which is a 21% discount off the normal retail price of $1,904.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.