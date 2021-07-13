Watch
'The Crown,' 'Mandalorian' top Emmy nominations with 24 each

AP
This image released by Disney+ shows Pedro Pascal in a scene from "The Mandalorian." (Disney+ via AP)
Posted at 12:28 PM, Jul 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-13 14:28:39-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “The Crown” tied with “The Mandalorian” for the most Emmy nominations Tuesday, 24 each, but the Marvel universe also got bragging rights with runner-up “WandaVision.”

The nominations reinforced the rapid rise of streaming, with the top-nominated scripted shows on services that largely emerged in the past two years.

In the top three categories — drama, comedy and limited series — only the NBC show “This Is Us” and ABC's comedy “black-ish” snagged nominations.

The nominees for best drama series are: “The Boys”; “Bridgerton”; “The Crown”; “The Handmaid’s Tale”; “Lovecraft Country”; “The Mandalorian”; “Pose”; “This Is Us.”

CBS will air the Emmy Awards on Sept. 19.

