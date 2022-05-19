Taylor Swift: Keep dancing like we are the class of '22

You can call her "Dr. Taylor Swift."

The pop star was conferred an honorary doctorate on Wednesday as she addressed the graduates of New York University in Yankee Stadium.

"I'd like to thank NYU for making me technically, on paper at least, a doctor,” Swift said. “Not the kind of doctor you'd want around in case of emergency. Unless your specific emergency was that you desperately needed to hear a song with a catchy hook and an intensely cathartic bridge section."

Swift saluted the nearly 19,000 graduates of New York University’s 2022 class.

“I really can’t complain about not having a normal college experience to you because you went to NYU during a global pandemic, being essentially locked into your dorms or having to do classes over Zoom,” Swift said. “I imagine the idea of a normal college experience was all you wanted, too. But in this case, you and I both learned that you don’t always get all the things in the bag that you selected from the menu in the delivery service that is life.”

While many 18-22 year olds attend colleges, Swift was producing hits songs. By the time she turned 22, she had already won four Grammy Awards.

Now she is one of the most influential musicians in the industry.

“The people who wanted it the least were the ones I wanted to date and be friends with in high school. The people who want it the most are the people I now hire to work for my company,” she told the graduates," Swift said.

Swift offered one piece of advice coming from one of her hit songs.

“Let’s just keep dancing like we are the class of '22,” she said.