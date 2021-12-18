SNL to film Saturday's new episode without audience due to spike in COVID-19 cases

Saturday Night Live has announced that it will tape this evening's episode without a live audience due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The show made the announcement Saturday afternoon in a series of tweets. In a statement, SNL said the decision was made "out of an abundance of caution." The show did not say whether anyone in the cast or on the staff had contracted the virus.

"Due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution, there will be no live audience for tonight's taping of "Saturday Night Live" and the show will have limited cast and crew," the show tweeted. "The show continues to follow all government safety guidelines in addition to a rigorous testing protocol. If you have won tickets to this show, you will be receiving more information soon. Thank you for your patience and understanding."

Saturday's performance is the final new episode of the show in 2021. Actor Paul Rudd will host, and Charli XCX is the featured musical guest.

