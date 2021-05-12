Phish returning to Dick's Sporting Goods Park for 3 shows over Labor Day Weekend

DENVER – Rejoice, Colorado Phish fans! Trey and the gang will be back at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park for three nights of shows over Labor Day Weekend.

The popular jam band had to postpone its 2020 tour because of COVID but will be back in Commerce City again this year for shows Sept. 3, 4 and 5 as part of a combined summer and fall tour that will kick off in Arkansas in late July and end with a run of October shows in Las Vegas.

There won’t be any onsite camping this year, however.

“While we don’t anticipate any issues with the nearby prairie dog population similar to what we experienced in 2019, we do not want to risk putting fans camping on-site in the position of having to find alternative places to stay,” the band wrote on its website.

The band says a limited number of tickets are available via Phish Tickets and through Ticketmaster. There are also a limited number of Travel Packages for the Commerce City shows.

People who bought tickets for last year’s shows and who can’t attend this year’s dates will have until June 10 to ask for a full refund if they bought them through an authorized seller.

