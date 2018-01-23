Phish announces three-day Denver run over 2018 Labor Day weekend

DENVER – Phish fans, rejoice! The legendary jam band will be back in Denver at the end of the summer for a three-day run over Labor Day weekend.

Trey and the gang will play three nights in a row – Aug. 31, Sept. 1 and Sept. 2 – at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City as part of their Summer 2018 tour.

The three shows are among a host of festivals and other big shows the Vermont-based jam legends will be playing this summer.

It will be Phish’s first shows in the Centennial State since their three-show run, also at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, in September 2016.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 9 on both the Phish site and through Altitude Tickets. Three-day passes are available for $255 for the field, and $195 for the stands.

Individual tickets are $85 for the field and $65 for the stands. People who buy three-day passes aren’t allowed to buy individual tickets at the same venue.