Phish announces three-day Denver run over 2018 Labor Day weekend

Blair Miller
4:38 PM, Jan 23, 2018
phish summer tour 2018 | phish shows denver 2018 | phish coming to denver 2018 | phish announce tour | phish dick's sporting goods park

NEW YORK - JUNE 17: Phish performs on stage at Keyspan Park on Coney Island June17, 2004 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)

Scott Gries/Getty Images

DENVER – Phish fans, rejoice! The legendary jam band will be back in Denver at the end of the summer for a three-day run over Labor Day weekend.

Trey and the gang will play three nights in a row – Aug. 31, Sept. 1 and Sept. 2 – at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City as part of their Summer 2018 tour.

The three shows are among a host of festivals and other big shows the Vermont-based jam legends will be playing this summer.

It will be Phish’s first shows in the Centennial State since their three-show run, also at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, in September 2016.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 9 on both the Phish site and through Altitude Tickets. Three-day passes are available for $255 for the field, and $195 for the stands.

Individual tickets are $85 for the field and $65 for the stands. People who buy three-day passes aren’t allowed to buy individual tickets at the same venue.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top