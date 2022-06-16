Watch
Entertainment

Actions

Officials: Bam Margera found after going missing from Florida rehab facility

Bam Margera
Todd Williamson/Todd Williamson/Invision/AP
FILE - This Jan. 14, 2013 file photo shows Bam Margera at the LA premiere of "The Last Stand" at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Todd Williamson/Invision/AP, file)
Bam Margera
Posted at 11:54 AM, Jun 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-16 13:54:11-04

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Authorities in Florida said "Jackass" star Bam Margera has been found safe in Delray Beach.

Delray Beach police spokesman Ted White told WPTV on Thursday that officers "made contact" with Margera after the 42-year-old skateboarder and stunt performer left a court-ordered rehab stay Monday night.

White said Margera was found safe but wouldn't say where he was located or if he had returned to the treatment facility.

TMZ reported that Margera was found at a nearby hotel and escorted back to the center.

According to a Delray Beach police report obtained by WPTV, Margera left the rehab facility Monday night after he told the manager that he was "unsatisfied" with the treatment and "leaving the facility."

Police said Margera claimed he was going to check himself into another facility instead. The manager told police he saw Margera leave in a black Honda sedan.

Although staff members said Margera didn't appear to be a danger to himself or others, they told police they were concerned that he left while under a court order.

When police went to the other facility to look for Margera, he wasn't there.

Peter Burke at WPTV first reported this story.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360avswingame1.png

Watch the Colorado Avalanche in the Stanley Cup Final on Denver7 | Full series schedule inside