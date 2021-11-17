Netflix releases first look of Lindsay Lohan's holiday movie

Lindsay Lohan is set to return to acting by starring in a new holiday-themed Netflix romantic comedy.

Last week, Netflix released a first-look of Lohan on the upcoming movie set alongside co-star Chord Overstreet.

Netflix confirmed the news in a tweet in May saying, Lohan is to play, "a newly engaged and spoiled hotel heiress who finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter after getting total amnesia in a skiing accident."

Variety says the movie is still untitled and will be released on the streaming service next holiday season.