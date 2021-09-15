Binge 'em while you can: Movies, shows leaving Netflix in October

TUCSON, Ariz. — With the revolving-door slate of deals making it tough to keep track of what's coming and going to Netflix each month, we're here to help you catch some movies and shows you may have had on your list before they leave the service and become a lot harder to find.

More than 80 beloved movies and TV series are leaving the service on Oct. 1.

The "Austin Powers" trilogy, in which Mike Myers apes James Bond films, is slipping into the time warp that day.

The first three "The Karate Kid" films are getting sweep-kicked off the mat that day as well, and several "Star Trek" films and TV series are getting beamed up when the calendar turns.

Here are the shows and films leaving Netflix in October, courtesy of What's on Netflix:

October 1



2012 (2009)

An Ordinary Man (2017)

Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002)

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997)

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999)

Bad Guys (1 Season)

Bathinda Express (2016)

Be With Me (1 Season)

Be With You (1 Season)

Beyblade Burst (1 Season)

Black ’47 (2018)

The Black Prince (2017)

Braven (2018)

Cheese in the Trap (1 Season)

Chicago Typewriter (1 Season)

Cleverman (1 Season)

College Romance (1 Season)

Congo (1995)

The Death of Stalin (2017)

Domestic Disturbance (2001)

Dushman (2017)

Engineering Girls (1 Season)

Evil (1 Season)

Fall in Love with Me (1 Season)

First Kiss (208)

Fools Rush In (1997)

Freedom at Midnight (2018)

Fun With Dick & Jane (2005)

Generation Iron 2 (2017)

Girls Hostel (1 Season)

Haani (2013)

Happy Go Lucky (2014)

Harud (2010)

Inmates (1 Season)

Insidious (2010)

Jatt James Bond (2014)

Judge Singh LLB (2015)

The Karate Kid Part 2 (1986)

The Karate Kid Part 3 (1989)

The Karate Kid (1984)

Khido Khundi (2018)

Killer Women with Piers Morgan (1 Season)

Kung Fu Panda (2008)

Kung Fu Panda (2011)

Let’s Eat (2013)

Let’s Eat 2 (2015)

The Liar and His Lover (1 Season)

Lock (2016)

Love Cheque Charge (1 Season)

Love Me As I Am (2015)

Maniac (1 Season)

Man with a Plan (2020)

Motor Mitraan Di (2016)

Much Ado About Nothing (2016)

Murder Maps (2 Seasons)

Murphy’s Law of Love (1 Season)

My Big Night (2015)

Nasha (2013)

Naughty Jatts (2013)

Needhi Singh (2016)

Never Back Down (2008)

Noddy Toyland Detective (1 Season)

No Strings Attached (2011)

Oh My Ghost (1 Season)

Ordinary Heroes (1 Season)

Peace Heaven (2016)

The Pianist (2002)

Prom Night (2008)

The Queen (2006)

Reply 1988 (1 Season)

Reply 1994 (1 Season)

Reply 1997 (1 Season)

Saadey CM Saab (2015)

Sat Shri Akaal England (2017)

Seabiscuit (2003)

She’s Out of My League (2010)

Snow Day (2000)

Someone Like You (1 Season)

Star Trek (3 Seasons)

Star Trek (2009)

Star Trek: Enterprise (4 Seasons)

Star Trek: Voyager (7 Seasons)

Strong (1 Season)

Tales From the Hood 2 (2018)

The Sum of All Fears (2002)

Three Wives One Husband (1 Season)

Tiger (2016)

Tunnel (1 Season)

Umrika (2015)

The Unicorn (2019)

Welcome, Mr. President (2013)

When I See You Again (1 Season)

World War 2 in Colour (1 Season)

Zindagi Kitni Haseen Hay (2016)

October 3



Angel Has Fallen (2019)

October 5



Mine 9 (2019)

Rimba Racer (2017)

Walk Away from Love (2017)

October 6



Kill Me If You Dare (2019)

Real Steel (2011)

October 8



Home Is Where The Killer Is (2019)

Phil Villarreal at KGUN first reported this story.