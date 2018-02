DENVER – It’s time to get excited, country fans! Luke Bryan, one of the most recognized names in country music, is coming to Denver later this summer.

Bryan, who’s bringing his “What Makes You Country Tour - XL Stadium Sized” tour as part of his 13-stadium run this summer, will be performing at Sports Authority Field on Aug. 4.

No on-sale dates for general admission or VIP tickets has been announced, but you might want to save this link on your bookmarks as the date approaches.